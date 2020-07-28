Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,741 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $38,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $216,802,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,328,000 after buying an additional 453,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,370. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

