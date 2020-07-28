Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.97. 113,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $431.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nomura raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

