Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after buying an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

