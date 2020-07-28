Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $24.09 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,665 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 155,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,857. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

