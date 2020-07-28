Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $29.35 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $29,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 218,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,943. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

