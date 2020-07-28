Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $33.06 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $309.51. 33,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.71. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

