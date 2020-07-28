Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 102,434 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.13% of Centene worth $48,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 41.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Centene by 48.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,573,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,155. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

