Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 107,228 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107,228 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $8,249,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $227,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 141.2% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $309.84. The company had a trading volume of 55,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day moving average is $291.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

