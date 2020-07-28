Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 27,778 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $54,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 849.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in S&P Global by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.86. 30,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.26. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $359.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

