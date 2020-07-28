Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 48,229 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $47,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $16.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

