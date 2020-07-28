Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $43,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.97. 2,228,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,372. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

