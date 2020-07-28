Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,492 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $86,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.63. 251,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,495. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.