$0.42 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.09. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.92. 18,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,997. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.