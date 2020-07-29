$0.44 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 33,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,434. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.