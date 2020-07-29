$0.61 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,974,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,160 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 13,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 812,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $40,944,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 70,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,259. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

