$1.06 EPS Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.03. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.30. 79,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,484. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.