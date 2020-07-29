$1.06 EPS Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.03. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.30. 79,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,484. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

