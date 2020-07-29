$1.11 EPS Expected for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.38.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegion has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,240,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,227,000 after buying an additional 80,346 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,009,000 after buying an additional 97,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,208,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,892,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

