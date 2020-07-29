1,087 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.11.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average of $190.20. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

