109,195 Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.38. 34,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,669. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.