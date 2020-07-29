14,913 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,484. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.