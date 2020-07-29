16,783 Shares in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in UGI by 119.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $58,617,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in UGI by 51.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in UGI by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,777 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 13,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,755. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

