$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $10.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

