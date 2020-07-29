2,118 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.0% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 332,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $153.99. 86,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

