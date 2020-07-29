22,948 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $680,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $6,998,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 154,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

