2,965 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Nike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Nike by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 123,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.