$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the highest is $3.87 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.65 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,740,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,544 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $76.37. 161,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,749. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

