3,178 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,254,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,192,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $17.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $899.38. 3,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $820.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $911.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total value of $804,273.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,017.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

