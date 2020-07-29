3,749 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. Alphabet accounts for 5.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $28.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,528.88. 34,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,659. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,470.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,375.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,629.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.