3,753 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.09. 37,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.