416 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.41. 1,139,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,581,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.51. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

