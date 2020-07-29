44,442 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. 113,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

