491 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 149.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 50,967 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 238,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 38,251 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.00. 38,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,369. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

