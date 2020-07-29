66,275 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Comcast accounts for 2.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,660,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.