A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 87.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

NYSE AOS opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AOS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

