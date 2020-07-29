A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $664.82 Million

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to post sales of $664.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $586.20 million to $724.00 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $765.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Cfra cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.48. 33,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.