A10 Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,693% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,734 shares of company stock worth $214,154. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

ATEN traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 59,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,704. The stock has a market cap of $675.11 million, a P/E ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

