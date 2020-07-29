Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,890 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 4.5% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. 2,745,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

