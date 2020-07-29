Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Decreased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,065,000 after buying an additional 367,649 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,475 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

