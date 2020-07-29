Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.3% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 596,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

AMD stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,345,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 177.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

