Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AEWU opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Aew UK Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.10 ($1.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aew UK Reit from GBX 101 ($1.24) to GBX 83 ($1.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

