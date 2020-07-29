AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 63,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 148,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.06.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,824. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

