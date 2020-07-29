AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

