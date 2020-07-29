AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Down to $3.12

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.12. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 102,314 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 42.26, a current ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 5,392.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

