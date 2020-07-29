Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $218,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 262,533 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,788,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of AKAM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. 127,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,387. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

