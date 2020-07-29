Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to report sales of $668.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $677.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $748.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,516. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 843.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,007,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.