Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.
Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$41.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.49 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.