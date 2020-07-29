Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$41.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.49 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,794,800.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,016,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 226,633 shares in the company, valued at C$9,141,604.67. In the last quarter, insiders bought 53,217 shares of company stock worth $2,146,542.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

