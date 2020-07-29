ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $137,000.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDOG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,132. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.