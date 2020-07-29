American Research & Management Co. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 275,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

