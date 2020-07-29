American Research & Management Co. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,446,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,873,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 166,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,088. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

