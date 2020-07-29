American Research & Management Co. Sells 350 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up about 2.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,144,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

