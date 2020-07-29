American Research & Management Co. Sells 350 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up about 2.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,144,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dover stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.
Dover Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
